International

Zelensky on Putin strikes: Russia trying to ‘wipe us off the face of the earth. Completely.’ 

by Julia Mueller - 10/10/22 9:04 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that Russia is trying to wipe Ukrainians “off the face of the earth” after a barrage of strikes hit the country, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

“The 229th day of full-scale war. On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Completely. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel

The Russian strikes against Ukraine’s capital and several other areas throughout the country come after an explosion Saturday collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. 

The incident was another battlefield setback for Russia, as the blast impacted a key artery of connection to Ukraine, and the new strikes appear as Russian retaliation. 

“Today, the whole world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that is killing our people. Not only on the battlefield, but also in peaceful cities. A country that only covers its true bloody and criminal essence and goal with talks about peace. And to all offers of real peace it responds with missile strikes,” Zelensky continued in another Telegram post.  

The Ukrainian president said Russian attacks are attempting to sow “panic and chaos,” take down the country’s energy system and target the Ukrainian people.  

