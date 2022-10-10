trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

EU official: Additional military support going to Ukraine after Russian attacks

by Brad Dress - 10/10/22 11:33 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 10/10/22 11:33 AM ET
A damaged tower block at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press
A damaged tower block at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

The European Union is sending additional military and financial support to Ukraine after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes in cities across Ukraine.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday to discuss the missile strikes and additional support for the country.

According to a readout summary of the call, Fontelles underlined how targeting civilians is a war crime prohibited under international humanitarian law and said the EU would continue its political, military and economic support for Ukraine as long as needed.

Shortly after the shelling attacks on Monday, Fontelles tweeted that “support from the EU is on its way.”

“Deeply shocked by Russia’s attacks on civilians in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine,” Fontelles wrote. “Such acts have no place in 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

International leaders across the Western world condemned the attacks, which killed at least five civilians in Kyiv and another 20 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhia, while Russian shelling pounded several other Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the strikes in retaliation for the explosion on the Kerch bridge, a key connection from the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula.

Putin called the bridge bombing a “terrorist” attack and vowed a “harsh” response.

Tags Dmytro Kuleba European Union European Union Joseph Fontelles missile strikes Russia Russian war in Ukraine Ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  2. Here’s what you need to know ...
  3. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  4. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  5. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  6. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  7. Kanye West under fire for antisemitic ...
  8. Some Arizona Republicans gather with ...
  9. The Libertarian Party is ...
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. Biden condemns Russia missile ...
  12. Judiciary GOP under pressure to ...
  13. Juan Williams: The GOP’s epidemic ...
  14. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
  15. California has a terrible labor ...
  16. Russia Security Council official says ...
  17. Both parties brace for October ...
  18. US airport websites knocked offline ...
Load more

Video

See all Video