trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

NATO chief condemns ‘horrific & indiscriminate’ Russian attacks on Ukraine 

by Julia Mueller - 10/10/22 11:20 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/10/22 11:20 AM ET
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russia for “horrific & indiscriminate attacks” against Ukraine after Moscow struck civilian infrastructure throughout the country. 

Stoltenberg said on Twitter he met with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and that NATO will “continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin’s aggression for as long as it takes.”

The recent strikes were apparently in retaliation for an explosion over the weekend that damaged a bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bridge blast a terror act from Ukraine and promised a harsh response. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the explosion.

The NATO leader also said Monday that he spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda to thank Poland for its contributions to NATO support for Ukraine.  

“#Russia continues its unprovoked aggression against an independent sovereign nation. We will stay the course,” Stoltenberg said. 

Tags Andrzej Duda bridge explosion Crimea bridge explosion Dmytro Kuleba Jens Stoltenberg Jens Stoltenberg Kerch Bridge NATO putin russia Russia Russia-Ukraine war Russian invasion Strikes ukraine Ukraine Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  2. Here’s what you need to know ...
  3. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  4. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  5. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  6. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  7. Some Arizona Republicans gather with ...
  8. Judiciary GOP under pressure to ...
  9. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. The Libertarian Party is ...
  12. Juan Williams: The GOP’s epidemic ...
  13. Both parties brace for October ...
  14. Biden condemns Russia missile ...
  15. California has a terrible labor ...
  16. Kanye West under fire for antisemitic ...
  17. Trust in Supreme Court plummeted amid ...
  18. When civil war becomes all the rage
Load more

Video

See all Video