NATO chief condemns ‘horrific & indiscriminate’ Russian attacks on Ukraine 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russia for “horrific & indiscriminate attacks” against Ukraine after Moscow struck civilian infrastructure throughout the country.

Stoltenberg said on Twitter he met with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and that NATO will “continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin’s aggression for as long as it takes.”

The recent strikes were apparently in retaliation for an explosion over the weekend that damaged a bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bridge blast a terror act from Ukraine and promised a harsh response. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the explosion.

The NATO leader also said Monday that he spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda to thank Poland for its contributions to NATO support for Ukraine.

“#Russia continues its unprovoked aggression against an independent sovereign nation. We will stay the course,” Stoltenberg said.