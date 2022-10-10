trending:

International

European Commission president: Putin’s Russia stands for ‘brutality and terror’  

by Julia Mueller - 10/10/22 12:45 PM ET
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her State of the Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Sept. 14, 2022.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said Russia under President Vladimir Putin stands for “terror and brutality” amid a barrage of Russian strikes against Ukraine.  

“I am shocked and appalled by the vicious attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russia once again has again shown the world what it stands for: It is terror and brutality,” von der Leyen said in a video address as she stood at the eastern border of the European Union. 

In a tweet, the European Commission president called out “Putin’s Russia” and said Europe will stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes, with all the means we have.” 

Von der Leyen’s comments came after Russia struck areas throughout Ukraine, hitting civilian targets, in what appears to be retaliation over an explosion that damaged the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea over the weekend.

With von der Leyen in the video was Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who called for the international community to equip Ukraine with air defenses as Russia escalates.  

“What we have to do is definitely deliver air defense from the allies’ side so that the Ukrainians can protect their cities, their civilians, because Russia is definitely escalating to harm the civilians,” Kallas said. 

Tags Estonia European Commission Kaja Kallas russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen Vladimir Putin

