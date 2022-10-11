trending:

King Charles III coronation set for May 6 

by Julia Mueller - 10/11/22 1:29 PM ET
Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

The coronation of King Charles III, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been set for May 6, according to an update from the royal family. 

The coronation ceremony will take place more than half a year after the death last month of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. 

The queen’s son, then-Prince Charles, took the throne in her wake, part of plans for succession and funeral services approved by the monarch before her death in what was dubbed Operation London Bridge. 

King Charles III’s ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, the same location as Queen Elizabeth’s high-profile state funeral services, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.  

His wife, Camilla, will be crowned alongside the king as the queen consort. 

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace shared in the announcement.  

