US restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of women and girls

The U.S. has put a visa restriction policy in place for members of the Taliban over the repression of women and girls in Afghanistan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement, Blinken noted Tuesday that despite previous assurances that the Taliban would respect the human rights of all Afghans, it has “issued and enforced a series of policies or edicts that effectively bar women and girls in Afghanistan from full participation in public life, including access to secondary education and work in most industries.”

The U.S. is taking action to sanction those involved in repressing women and girls in Afghanistan. We continue to press the Taliban and others to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms—including the right to education—of all Afghans, including women and girls. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 11, 2022

Blinken cited a long list of policies the Taliban government has imposed against women and girls since it came to power, including limiting access to secondary or higher education, preventing them from working and choose their careers and restrictions placed on their movement, expression and privacy.

He also highlighted the Taliban’s violence and harassment against women and girls.

The visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will apply to current and former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be involved in repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence.

Immediate family members of those sanctioned may also have their visas restricted, the State Department added.

“As a grim example, for more than a year, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight,” Blinken said.

“The United States strongly supports the Afghan people and remains committed to doing all we can to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls,” he said.

Afghan women activists and groups around the world have been calling for the U.S. to impose visa restrictions on Taliban officials for months.

Afghan women also recently took to Twitter and Instagram to call on the international community to take action against Taliban officials, using the hashtag “BanTalibanTravel,” which calls on the United Nations to re-apply a travel ban on the Taliban’s senior leadership.