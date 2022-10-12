NATO chief says sending air defense systems to Ukraine a ‘top priority’ as ministers convene

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization’s “top priority” is sending air defense systems to Ukraine, as its defense ministers met with the head of Ukraine’s defense ministry on Wednesday.

“I think we all have seen why this is so important,” Stoltenberg said. “The horrific indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian cities, civilians killed, civilian critical infrastructure destroyed and not least the attacks on the energy system, the energy infrastructure, is serious as we approach winter. So, all of this demonstrates the urgent need for more air defense for Ukraine.”

While NATO has previously provided air defense systems to Ukraine, Stoltenberg called for more, including short-range and long-range air defense systems that can take on ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

“Ukraine is a big country, many cities, so we need to scale up to be able to help Ukraine defend even more cities and more territory against the horrific Russian attacks against their civilian populations,” the secretary general added.

Stoltenberg’s focus on air defense comes after two days of intense Russian shelling in Ukraine. Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 100 more. The shelling continued on Tuesday.