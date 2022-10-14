trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

South Korea scrambles jets after North Korea warplanes fly near border

by Julia Shapero - 10/14/22 9:48 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/14/22 9:48 AM ET
FILE – This photo provided on Oct. 10, 2022, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, as taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Friday after North Korea flew about 10 warplanes near the border separating the two countries, Reuters reported.

The planes flew about 15 miles north of the border and 7 miles north of a de facto border in the Yellow Sea. This is reportedly the closest that North Korean military aircraft have flown to the border since 2017, according to The Associated Press.

The flights are the latest in a series of provocations from North Korea. The isolated country launched its 15th missile test since late September on Friday, firing a short-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time, the AP reported.

North Korea followed up the missile test on Friday by firing several hundred rounds of shells off both its east and west coasts, which landed in maritime buffer zones, according to the AP.

The country’s ongoing missile tests have stoked fears and tension, particularly in its close neighbors South Korea and Japan. Earlier this month, North Korea launched its first missile over Japan since 2017, causing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts.

North Korean state media also recently said that its missile launches are meant to simulate the use of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. has condemned the moves by North Korea, participating in several joint military exercises with South Korea in the last few weeks.

Tags ballistic missiles Japan North Korea North Korea missile tests Reuters South Korea The Associated Press

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  2. Juror who opposed death penalty for ...
  3. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  4. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  5. Texas sheriff certifies that migrants ...
  6. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  7. Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
  8. These four countries sided with ...
  9. The Memo: Here are the three states ...
  10. Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee ...
  11. Here are the states with the best and ...
  12. FDA warns of Adderall shortage
  13. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  14. Five things to know about ...
  15. Five takeaways from the final ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez mocks Fox News ...
  17. Supreme Court rejects Trump plea for ...
  18. FBI agent: Trump move on Steele ...
Load more

Video

See all Video