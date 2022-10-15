Obama: Communication lines between White House, Kremlin ‘as weak as they have been’ in long time

Former President Obama said he is concerned that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are “as weak as they have been” in a long time.

Obama said in a Friday interview on the podcast Pod Saves America, which is co-hosted by former Obama administration staffers, that there was a sense even during some tense moments of the Cold War that both sides could pick up a phone and work through diplomatic channels to send “clear signals.”

“I think that we’re now dealing with a type of Russian regime that is actually even more centralized, even more isolated and closed off,” he said.

“I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has consolidated decision making to a degree that we haven’t seen even during the Soviet era,” he continued.

Obama said the U.S. finding ways to reestablish some of the communication that has been lost but that lines of communication remain important.

The former president’s comments about the conflict come as the Biden administration approved a new round of military aid for Ukraine, announcing a $725 million drawdown package on Friday.

Russia has become increasingly isolated from the rest of the world as the war has gone on, and the leaders of various countries, including President Biden, have voiced support for removing Russia from certain international organizations, like the G20.

Biden spoke with Putin by phone ahead of the full-scale Russian invasion in February as Russia was gathering troops on Ukraine’s border. The American president told Putin that the U.S. was prepared to engage in diplomacy, but it was prepared for other scenarios if Russia invaded.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on Tuesday that he does not see a reason to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Indonesia next month. But he said he would be willing to meet if the Russian leader would discuss the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges. The U.S. has been working to try to free her and Paul Whelan, a former Marine who has been detained in Russia for almost four years after he was accused of spying.