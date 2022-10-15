trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Obama: Communication lines between White House, Kremlin ‘as weak as they have been’ in long time

by Jared Gans - 10/15/22 8:46 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/15/22 8:46 AM ET
Barack Obama
Associated Press-Alastair Grant
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland’s biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.

Former President Obama said he is concerned that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are “as weak as they have been” in a long time. 

Obama said in a Friday interview on the podcast Pod Saves America, which is co-hosted by former Obama administration staffers, that there was a sense even during some tense moments of the Cold War that both sides could pick up a phone and work through diplomatic channels to send “clear signals.” 

“I think that we’re now dealing with a type of Russian regime that is actually even more centralized, even more isolated and closed off,” he said.

“I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has consolidated decision making to a degree that we haven’t seen even during the Soviet era,” he continued.

Obama said the U.S. finding ways to reestablish some of the communication that has been lost but that lines of communication remain important.

The former president’s comments about the conflict come as the Biden administration approved a new round of military aid for Ukraine, announcing a $725 million drawdown package on Friday. 

Russia has become increasingly isolated from the rest of the world as the war has gone on, and the leaders of various countries, including President Biden, have voiced support for removing Russia from certain international organizations, like the G20.

Biden spoke with Putin by phone ahead of the full-scale Russian invasion in February as Russia was gathering troops on Ukraine’s border. The American president told Putin that the U.S. was prepared to engage in diplomacy, but it was prepared for other scenarios if Russia invaded.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on Tuesday that he does not see a reason to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Indonesia next month. But he said he would be willing to meet if the Russian leader would discuss the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges. The U.S. has been working to try to free her and Paul Whelan, a former Marine who has been detained in Russia for almost four years after he was accused of spying.

Tags Barack Obama Biden Brittney Griner communication lines Kremlin Obama Pod Saves America Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  3. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  4. Walker scolded for flashing badge in ...
  5. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  6. The Memo: Here are the three states ...
  7. DOJ asks appeals court to throw out ...
  8. BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes ...
  9. Here are the states with the best and ...
  10. The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with ...
  11. Here's why inflation isn't slowing
  12. Bill Maher slams Herschel ...
  13. Proposed climate rule is ...
  14. The Trump subpoena: Why the Jan 6 ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel offers ‘closing ...
  16. Texas sheriff certifies that migrants ...
  17. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  18. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video