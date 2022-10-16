Xi calls for faster Chinese military development

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for faster military development as he opened the Chinese Community Party’s national congress on Sunday, showing no sign of yielding as military tensions rise with the U.S. over Taiwan.

“We will work faster to modernize military theory, organizational forms, personnel and weaponry and equipment,” Xi said. “We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities for defending China’s sovereignty, security and development interests and see that the People’s Armed Forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks.”

Xi, who is no longer bound by term limits after China approved a constitutional change in 2018, is likely to seek a third term as general secretary at the congress, which is held once every five years.

His speech came amid China’s zero-COVID strategy, which has prompted lockdowns for millions in recent months that have led to economic slowdown. Tensions are also rising over Xi’s desire to reunify the Chinese mainland with Taiwan, a democratic, self-governing island to which China lays claim.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in August became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, a move that angered Beijing and caused officials to launch a series of military drills near the island.

Tensions have been further inflamed after President Biden said he would send U.S. troops to defend the island if it was invaded, although White House officials stress the longstanding U.S. policy toward the island has not changed.

“We will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board,” Xi said on Sunday. “We will see that our armed forces can fight and win. We will provide new military strategic guidance and develop strategies and tactics.”

Under the “One China” policy, the U.S. recognizes a singular Chinese government and acknowledges Beijing’s claim to Taiwan, while also maintaining unofficial ties with the island.

The issue has returned to the spotlight in recent months as concern grows that China will ultimately invade Taiwan given Xi’s repeatedly stated desire to reunify Taiwan with the mainland.

“We have resolutely fought against separatism and counter interference demonstrating our resolve and ability to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to oppose Taiwan independence,” Xi said on Sunday.

“Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, we have maintained firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit throughout these endeavors,” Xi continued. “We have safeguarded China’s dignity and core interest and kept ourselves well positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security.”