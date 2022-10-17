ADL chief: Trump post on American Jews ‘sounds like a threat’ 

The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Monday said former President Trump’s remarks that American Jews need to “get their act together” to show appreciation for Israel “before it’s too late” sounded like a threat.

“There is a larger pattern afoot. People are feeling attacked and hewed in from both sides. It’s incredibly concerning. So when the President says ‘before it’s too late,’ it sounds like a threat in an environment where Jews already feel threatened,” Greenblatt said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“It is belwildering that President Trump, who has Jewish children and Jewish grandchildren, continues to evoke age-old antisemitic tropes,” Greenblatt said.

The comments Trump made on his Truth Social platform Sunday immediately came under fire for invoking antisemitic stereotypes, with many calling Trump out for fanning the flames of antisemitic sentiments and violence.

Asked what he thought the former president meant by his “before it’s too late” remark, Greenblatt quipped, “Who knows what President Trump ever means?”

The Anti-Defamation League leader underscored what he sees as a dangerous rhetoric in the former president’s message.

“In this moment, Jewish people are feeling besieged, and when the former president of the United States makes if you will, an unveiled threat, don’t excuse that by harkening back to policy things you may have done years ago,” Greenblatt said.

In the past, Trump has leaned on stereotypes about American Jews’ loyalty and power, and has “welcomed antisemites and extremists into the public conversation,” Greenblatt said.

Trump argued in his post that “no President has done more for Israel” and appeared to say he could “easily” become the country’s prime minister.