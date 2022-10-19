US military intercepts two Russian bombers in Alaska air defense zone

The U.S. military said it intercepted two Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it detected two Russian bombers in Alaska’s air defense identification zone, which covers the international airspace outside of the U.S. and Canada near the far northern state.

Two American F-16 fighter jets intercepted the Russian aircraft, which did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. The recent activity is “not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative,” NORAD noted in its press release.

NORAD said it routinely monitors foreign aircraft in the airspace and escorts them out as needed.

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have remained high in recent months amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The U.S. has funneled billions in military aid to Ukraine amid the war, while simultaneously cracking down on Russia with sanctions.

The U.S. and its Western allies have watched with growing concern as Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to escalate his nuclear rhetoric amid recent setbacks in Ukraine.