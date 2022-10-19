trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US military intercepts two Russian bombers in Alaska air defense zone

by Julia Shapero - 10/19/22 10:22 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/19/22 10:22 AM ET

The U.S. military said it intercepted two Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it detected two Russian bombers in Alaska’s air defense identification zone, which covers the international airspace outside of the U.S. and Canada near the far northern state.

Two American F-16 fighter jets intercepted the Russian aircraft, which did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. The recent activity is “not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative,” NORAD noted in its press release.

NORAD said it routinely monitors foreign aircraft in the airspace and escorts them out as needed.

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have remained high in recent months amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The U.S. has funneled billions in military aid to Ukraine amid the war, while simultaneously cracking down on Russia with sanctions.

The U.S. and its Western allies have watched with growing concern as Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to escalate his nuclear rhetoric amid recent setbacks in Ukraine.

Tags Alaska russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine US-Russia relations Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  2. Democrats ready for midterm blame game
  3. US saw record drop in home sales in ...
  4. Warnock’s gloves come off against ...
  5. Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong ...
  6. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  7. The GOP is playing offense on ...
  8. Cook Report shifts ...
  9. Special master asks Trump team for ...
  10. Biden is viewed as a drag on ...
  11. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  12. January 6 Select Committee springs ...
  13. Democrats’ lead on congressional ...
  14. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  15. Five takeaways from the fiery ...
  16. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  17. Biden order adds momentum to ...
  18. The four sleeper races that may ...
Load more

Video

See all Video