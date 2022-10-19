trending:

International

Hutchinson: It would be a mistake to withdraw funding for Ukraine

by Jared Gans - 10/19/22 12:23 PM ET
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said withdrawing funding from Ukraine would be a mistake following comments from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that appeared to suggest a GOP House majority would restrict funding to the country.

Hutchinson said on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday that he believes McCarthy was reflecting conversations he’s had with Republican members of Congress. 

“I think that would be a mistake to withdraw funding for Ukraine in this extraordinary fight against Russia and Russia’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” he said. 

“I’m very much supportive of Ukraine. I believe they’re fighting a battle that helps reflect a free Europe,” he added. 

McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview published Tuesday that Republicans will not write a “blank check” to Ukraine if they retake the majority in the House after next month’s midterm elections. 

After receiving some pushback, he defended his comments in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, saying that Ukraine is important and he supports ensuring that Russia is defeated, but there should be “no blank check on anything” given the national debt the United States has. 

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, affirmed in an interview with The Hill that a “vast majority” of Republicans in Congress support continued U.S. aid to Ukraine. He said GOP criticism of the aid is stemming from the Biden administration not allowing for congressional oversight. 

The U.S. has provided more than $18 billion in military assistance and about $10 billion in economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began in February.

