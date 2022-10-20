US woman who claimed diplomatic immunity in UK teen’s 2019 death pleads guilty  

An American citizen pleaded guilty in a U.K. court Thursday to careless driving in connection to the death of a teenage motorcyclist during a 2019 crash, multiple outlets reported.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, left the U.K. after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Diplomatic immunity protects family members of diplomats living in other countries from arrest. Sacoolas’s husband, Jonathan Sacoolas, was an intelligence officer with the U.S. military at the Royal Air Force Croughton base at the time.

But the 45-year-old Sacoolas admitted responsibility at the Old Bailey, the UK.’s central criminal court, on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Her guilty plea comes more than three years after 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed outside a military base in Northamptonshire.

Sacoolas was driving her vehicle on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred.

The crash caused diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and the U.K. as Britain called for Sacoolas’s return in order to question her in connection with the crash and urged the U.S. to reconsider granting diplomatic immunity.