Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed maritime boundary

North Korea and South Korea fired warning shots at each other on Monday along a western sea boundary, raising fears of escalation between the two nations amid existing tensions over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent spate of missile tests.

A North Korean merchant ship violated the sea boundary early Monday morning, leading to an exchange of warnings shots as advisories were broadcast in South Korea, according to The Associated Press.

North Korea said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shots and accused a South Korean naval ship of invading North Korean waters, the AP reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff countered that the North Korean artillery fire breached a 2018 accord and was preparing to boost its military in response.

The news comes after North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests and demonstrations this year, including the firing of long-range missiles.

One missile the nation launched this month flew over Japan, forcing the Japanese government to issue warnings and evacuations.