Ukraine: Russia only creating ‘illusion’ of Kherson retreat

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence arm, told a local newspaper that Moscow is only creating an “illusion” of a retreat by evacuating civilians from Kherson, a Ukrainian regional capital that Russia currently controls.

As Ukrainian forces make steady advances on Kherson, Budanov told the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that Russia is moving out cash, Russian-installed authorities and injured people, but he noted that Moscow is simultaneously moving in military resources.

“They are conducting this crazy information campaign that ‘we care about people’ and so on,” Budanov told the outlet. “That is, they create the illusion that everything is gone. And at the same time, on the contrary, they bring new military units there and prepare the streets of the city for defense.”

Russia for months has controlled Kherson, a strategic city located along the Dnieper River in one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow illegally annexed.

Since the annexations earlier this month, Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, setting up a battle over the city, which had a pre-war population of about 280,000 and is the only regional capital Moscow captured in its invasion.

Budanov told the Ukrainian paper he thinks Kyiv will retake Kherson by the end of the year, which would mark a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the newly installed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said “difficult decisions” may be necessary in Kherson, adding that Russian officials would “preserve the lives of the civilian population and our military personnel as much as possible.”

“He prepares the groundwork so that, if a decision is made to surrender the city, or they will simply be kicked out, the groundwork will be prepared and somehow smooth it all out,” Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda of Surovikin’s remark.

“But at the same time, I cannot tell you that right now they are fleeing from Kherson,” Budanov continued. “No, there is no such thing.”

Branislav Slantchev, a professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, told The Hill last week that observers had seen the Russians simultaneously evacuating military assets and moving troops in.

“The troops positioned there are supposed to be among the better ones that they have,” said Slantchev. “And so what they seem to be doing, they’re moving out, saving these troops and equipment. And they’re just rushing [national guard] troops, these recently mobilized people and things like this to the front lines to hold the front while the evacuation can be completed.”

Kyiv has also accused Russia of preparing to blow up a dam, which could flood the city. They cite evidence of mines at the facility in making this accusation.

Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda that the mines have existed since April.

“It is partially mined, that’s true,” he said. “Well, it is very difficult to evaluate the stupidity of Russians with some logic.”

Meanwhile, Moscow’s defense minister over the weekend accused Kyiv of planning to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” in calls with his Western defense counterparts. The U.S. has rejected those allegations and warned they could be a pretext to Russian attacks.

