International

Only 29 percent of GOP voters say US has an obligation to help Ukraine: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/24/22 8:06 PM ET
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv
AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2022.

A Morning Consult poll released on Monday found that only 29 percent of registered GOP respondents believe the U.S. has an obligation to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. 

By comparison, 56 percent of registered Democrats and 38 percent of independents believe that the U.S. has a responsibility to assist Kyiv in the war. 

Overall, 42 percent of respondents believe that the U.S. has an obligation to help Ukraine, according to the survey. 

When asked about relocating Ukrainian citizens to live in the U.S., 63 percent of respondents said that they support such a move, including 78 percent of registered Democratic respondents, 61 percent of independent ones and 49 percent of Republicans. 

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23 among 2,200 respondents. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Support for Ukraine in its nine-month war against Russia has remained relatively strong across both U.S. parties, though cracks have begun to emerge, particularly over the issue of cost. Washington has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military and nonmilitary assistance this year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said in an interview last week that Republicans will not write “a blank check” to Kyiv if they seize the majority in next month’s midterms, prompting President Biden to say he feared for the future of U.S. support.

“I am worried about it because they said they would cut it,” Biden said.

