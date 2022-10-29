At least 120 in South Korea crushed to death in crowd surge

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured in a crowd surge amid Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, fire department officials said.

Officials said people were likely crushed to death when a large crowd surged forward in an alley in a popular party district of South Korea’s capital city, The Associated Press reported.

Seventy-four of the people who have been pronounced dead were taken to nearby hospitals, and the bodies of over 40 others were taken to a gym in the area to be identified.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol dispatched emergency medical services to the scene and the mayor of the city, Oh Se-hoon, is returning to the country amid a trip to the Netherlands, according to a report from The New York Times.

The stampede took place in Itaewon, a city center known for its nightlife.

— Updated at 2:27 p.m.