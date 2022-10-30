trending:

White House weighs holding future Haitian migrants at Guantanamo facility: report  

by Julia Mueller - 10/30/22 1:15 PM ET
The Homeland Security Department headquarters is photographed.
The Associated Press/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
The Department of Homeland Security headquarters is photographed in northwest Washington.

The Biden administration is considering how to respond to a potential influx of Haitian migrants, floating the possibility of holding migrants temporarily at a Guantanamo facility or in a third country, according to a report by NBC News. 

The island nation of Haiti has been under intense strain amid political unrest. Last month, violent gangs blocked access to the country’s largest fuel terminal — and Haitians may make a mass exodus from the country by boat once fuel becomes accessible again, according to the report.  

The White House National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security are considering what number of Haitian migrants would merit a third country holding place, and what number would merit use of Guantanamo Bay, according to NBC.

The Migrant Operations Center at the U.S. Naval base in Guantanamo Bay is separate from the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, a prison opened after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that the agency is monitoring Haiti and has existing contingency plans in place for a potential surge of migrants to the U.S.

The White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Council did not immediately return requests for comment on the report.

Tags Biden DHS Haiti haitian migrants migrants NSC white house

