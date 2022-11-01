trending:

International

North Korea warns of ‘powerful’ response to joint US, South Korea drills

by Brad Dress - 11/01/22 11:29 AM ET
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea on Tuesday warned the United States of a “powerful” response should joint military exercises with South Korea continue.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the U.S. was the “chief culprit in destroying peace and security” and that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was ready to take “all necessary measures” to defend itself.

“If the U.S. continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” the statement reads.

The U.S. and South Korea are in the midst of air force drills dubbed “Vigilant Storm,” which involve more than 200 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets. The drills will continue through Friday.

After a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. and South Korea have resumed the military drills as negotiations with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un have fallen off.

The DPRK has test-fired more than 23 ballistic missile tests in the region this year, including two short-range missiles launched last week as South Korea wrapped up other military drills.

One ballistic missile last month flew over Japan, prompting the country to issue warnings and evacuations.

South Korean officials have also warned the DPRK may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 as it seeks to develop a capable nuclear arsenal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

