trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Bolsonaro does not concede, but signals he will transfer power

by Julia Shapero - 11/01/22 4:48 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/01/22 4:48 PM ET
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks from his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the leader’s first public comments since losing the Oct. 30 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro did not directly acknowledge his loss to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his first public speech since this weekend’s election, but signaled that he will relinquish power, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro remained silent for two days after Brazil’s electoral authority called the race for Lula on Sunday, triggering fears that he would not accept the loss. 

Finally breaking his silence on Tuesday, Bolsonaro signaled that he would step aside, without ever officially conceding the race.

“I was always labeled undemocratic,” he said, according to The New York Times. “Unlike my accusers, I played within the limits of the constitution.”

He also called on his supporters to halt their disruptions of the country’s roadways. Pro-Bolsonaro truckers had blockaded more than 300 roads as of Tuesday morning in protest of the president’s loss, The Washington Post reported.

Bolsonaro’s chief of staff noted after Tuesday’s speech that he had been authorized to “start the transition process,” according to the Times. 

Tags Brazil Brazil presidential election Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva The New York Times The Washington Post

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  2. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  3. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  4. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  5. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  6. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  7. How the impending red wave could ...
  8. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  9. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  10. These five races will determine the ...
  11. Why Biden is sending US weapons ...
  12. Liz Cheney backs Democrat Tim Ryan in ...
  13. Supreme Court clears way for Graham ...
  14. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  15. Biden calls DeSantis ‘Trump ...
  16. 2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and ...
  17. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  18. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
Load more

Video

See all Video