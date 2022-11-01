Israel’s Netanyahu has election edge in bid to retake power: exit polls

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to win a narrow majority of the seats in the Knesset, Israel’s legislature, according to exit polls.

The New York Times reported that all three exit polls for the elections held Tuesday show that Netanyahu’s conservative coalition is expected to win 61 or 62 seats in the 120-body legislature.

This week’s election is the fifth in the past four years, as numerous coalition governments have collapsed or failed to form in recent years. In Israel’s multiparty parliamentary system, parties must form coalitions to establish a ruling majority, but those agreements can be fragile and fall apart if a majority of members of the body do not support it.

Netanyahu will still need to organize the coalition, with his conservative Likud Party projected to win 30 to 31 sears on its own.

Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, having served from 1996 to 1999 and 2009 until last year.

Right-wing and left-wing opponents joined together with an Arab party to form a coalition to defeat Netanyahu and oust him from power in an election last year, but that coalition fell apart earlier this year, leading to the election Tuesday.

Opposition to Netanyahu has grown in recent years after he was indicted for bribery and other charges. In one case, Netanyahu is accused of receiving gifts from businessmen who he then worked to benefit in his official capacity as a public official.

Reuters reported that the final results of the election may differ slightly from the exit polls, but the preliminary results indicate a stronger-than-expected showing for the right wing.

Barak Ravid, a Middle East correspondent for Axios, reported that the far-right “Religious Zionism” party is projected to win 14 to 15 seats in the Knesset, which he said is an “unprecedented rise for the extreme right” in the country.

The Washington Post reported that Netanyahu has embraced far-right parties in his bid to become prime minister again against the current and more centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Those far-right parties have run on platforms attacking the courts and advocating for the expulsion of “disloyal” Palestinian and Jewish citizens of Israel, the Post reported.

Ravid tweeted that turnout in the elections was the highest since 1999, with about 70 percent participating. He said exit polls often have difficulty projecting the voting in Arab cities and towns, and voting in the Arab community will be key to the final results.