Intel shows Russian generals discussed nuclear weapons use in Ukraine: report

Top Russian military officials have discussed under what circumstances Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Multiple senior American officials told The Times that the Russian officials have recently discussed when and how the Kremlin might use a nuclear weapon, which raised alarms in the Biden administration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would be willing to use tactical nuclear weapons, designed to be used on a battlefield, to defend Russian territory. He has said that he considers four regions of Ukraine that were annexed through internationally denounced referendums to be part of Russian territory.

The Times reported on Wednesday that the conversations show the frustration that Russian generals have felt with Russia’s lack of success on the battlefield and suggest that Putin may not just be making threats.

The American officials told The Times that there is no evidence that Russia is moving nuclear weapons into place or taking other measures to prepare for launching a nuclear strike.

The officials discussed the intelligence last month.

Putin said last week that Russia does not plan to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine despite his previous threats, but President Biden questioned his intentions in an exclusive interview with Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?” Biden said.