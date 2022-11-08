trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Bolsonaro’s sons request Italian citizenship

by Rafael Bernal - 11/08/22 5:33 PM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 11/08/22 5:33 PM ET
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks from his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the leader’s first public comments since losing the Oct. 30 presidential runoff. Behind his Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, a lawmaker. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s two sons on Tuesday visited the Italian Embassy in Brasilia to request Italian citizenship, just days after their father lost reelection to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Flavio Bolsonaro, a senator, and his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress, are expected to continue serving as legislators. Flavio Bolsonaro was elected to an eight-year term in 2018, and Eduardo Bolsonaro was reelected this year to a third four-year term.

“I am a senator of the republic for four more years, I intend to run for reelection, and before anyone starts to create far-fetched theories, leaving the country is not an option for me,” Flavio Bolsonaro said, according to Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles.

Still, Flavio Bolsonaro confirmed he began the process of seeking Italian citizenship in 2019.

Many European countries grant citizenship to descendants of nationals who emigrated from Europe, and it is common in Latin America to seek European citizenship.

Still, the Bolsonaros’ appeal for Italian citizenship comes as Brazil gets ready to drop their fathers’ far-right government in favor of Lula’s left-leaning policies.

And Brazil has often prosecuted accusations of corruption against former elected officials at all levels.

Lula, a former two-term president, spent nearly two years in jail after a conviction on charges of money laundering and corruption. The conviction was later dropped by a Supreme Court decision that invalidated the jurisdiction of the court that convicted him.

The judge who originally convicted Lula, Sergio Moro, was later Jair Bolsonaro’s minister of justice and public security from 2019 to 2020. Moro was elected to the Brazilian Senate in this year’s legislative election.

Tags BRazil Italy Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 ...
  3. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  4. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  5. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  6. Trump says DeSantis ‘could have ...
  7. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  8. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  9. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  10. Chatter grows over potential Rick ...
  11. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  12. Live Coverage: 2022 Midterm Elections
  13. Manchin’s call for Social Security, ...
  14. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
  15. Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
  16. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  17. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  18. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video