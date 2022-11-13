Zelensky vows to keep pushing Russia out of Ukraine after Moscow’s withdrawal from Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing to push Russian forces from Ukraine after Kyiv retook the strategic city of Kherson.

“We will see many more such greetings,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday. “In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border — all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.”

His remarks came after Ukrainian forces reentered Kherson on Friday after Russia in a stunning blow retreated from the city, the sole regional capital Moscow captured during its invasion. Videos of residents celebrating and bringing flowers to Ukrainian troops went viral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin roughly six weeks ago annexed four Ukrainian regions, including the one that includes and bears the same name as the city of Kherson, a key strategic position that is crucial to Russia’s aspirations of advancing west, toward the major port in Odesa.

But Moscow has failed to maintain control of the entirety of its new land claims in Kherson city and elsewhere.

As Russian forces retreat, Zelensky said his country has so far removed almost 2,000 explosive devices in Kherson that Russia left behind, urging residents to be cautious and inform authorities of any suspicious objects as he added that Russia also destroyed electrical, communication and water infrastructure in the city.

“But we will restore everything. Believe me,” Zelensky said. “Although it takes time for this, it is already clear to everyone that the outcome will be ours, the Ukrainian one.”

Zelensky’s vow to retake all of Ukraine comes amid fresh questions over whether Ukraine should negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

The White House has publicly stressed the U.S. will support Ukraine as long as it takes, leaving it to the Ukrainians to determine a suitable resolution to the conflict.

But as the nine-month war prolongs, concerns are growing over continued international support for Kyiv, with the conflict causing widespread impacts on food and commodity markets and contributing to inflation around the globe.

The U.S. in recent days reportedly urged Ukraine to drop its public refusal of peace talks with Russia, which came after Zelensky issued a decree indicating it was impossible to do so following the annexations.

U.S. lawmakers have approved tens of billions of dollars in security and economic assistance for Ukraine, but if Republicans secure a House majority, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has indicated the party won’t write a “blank check” for Ukraine.