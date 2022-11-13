Zelensky says 400 war crimes already documented in Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said 400 Russian war crimes have already been documented in Kherson just days after Moscow’s troops retreated from the region.

“Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found. In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country,” Zelensky said in a nightly video address.

Moscow this week withdrew its troops from the strategic city, located near the mouth of the Black Sea, after months of occupation, and just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to annex the region.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the retreat Wednesday, and the defense ministry said Friday that its troops had fully withdrawn.

Zelensky lauded the retreat as “a historic day” but remained cautious about soldiers left behind and about the damage done to the area during Russian occupation.

“Detention of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind in this territory and neutralization of saboteurs are also ongoing,” Zelensky said Sunday.

Ukrainians in Kherson celebrated their liberation, but now face a lack of electricity and running water after Russian troops destroyed the city’s infrastructure, along with a shortage of food and medical supplies.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is working to bring internet, electricity, water supply, ambulances and other necessities back to the area.

“Please do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines… I urge all residents of Kherson to be very careful and immediately inform the rescuers about all dangerous objects.” Zelensky said Sunday.