trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday

by Brad Dress - 11/15/22 8:50 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/15/22 8:50 AM ET
People move through a market in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The world’s population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a United Nations projection. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing.

The 8 billionth person was born somewhere in the world on Tuesday, according to UN projections.

The population milestone was reached owing to a gradual increase in the average human lifespan, accomplished through improvements in medicine and public health.

It took just 12 years for the world population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion people, but the UN projects it will take 15 years to reach 9 billion people, a milestone expected to be reached by 2037.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement the world should celebrate the milestone but also exercise caution in the face of great challenges like climate change.

“The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity’s shared responsibility for the planet,” he said.

It took all of human history to reach 1 billion people in the early 19th Century, and about 123 years to reach 2 billion and 33 years to reach 3 billion people in 1960.

But the global population is expected to decline toward the end of the century.

The UN estimated in a report this year the global population will peak at 10.4 billion around 2080, mostly because of declining birth rates.

In the next decade or so, Asia and Africa are expected to drive much of the population growth in the world.

Tags 8 billion Antonio Guterres United Nations world population

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  2. Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for ...
  3. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  4. Pence on if Trump should be president ...
  5. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  6. Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy ...
  7. GOP Senate allies rally around ...
  8. Republicans one seat away from taking ...
  9. GOP future fraught ahead of Trump ...
  10. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  11. What a housing market correction ...
  12. Jan. 6 panel weighs 'next ...
  13. Republicans worry Trump’s ...
  14. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  15. Senators set to vote on bill to ...
  16. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  17. Appeals court blocks Biden student ...
  18. Five uncalled races to watch in the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video