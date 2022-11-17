trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia strikes Ukraine energy infrastructure in new wave of attacks

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 9:00 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 9:00 AM ET
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in Novoselivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Russia’s military targeted energy infrastructure hubs in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine and the northeastern region of Kharkiv in a new wave of airstrikes, officials said. 

Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz also said gas production facilities in eastern Ukraine were damaged or destroyed in the attacks.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, called Russia’s latest attacks on energy infrastructure “naive tactics of cowardly losers.”

“Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult strikes by the enemy, which did not lead to results the Russian cowards hoped for,” Yermak wrote in a Telegram post.

Russian airstrikes also hit a huge defense plant in Dnipro, Reuters noted, and targeted the Odessa region in southern Ukraine for the first time in weeks. 

Local authorities said that at least two people were killed and 19 others were wounded in all of the areas, according to Reuters.  

“This is everyday life in Ukraine now — because of Russian terror,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement. “That is why we put so much effort into getting modern air defense and anti-missile defense systems from our partners.” 

The latest attacks came a week after Kremlin officials announced that Russian military forces would retreat from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, citing challenges in supplying the tens of thousands of troops that were stationed in the city. Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city to be occupied by Russia. 

The new strikes also came two days after two people were killed in a missile blast in Poland. Initial reports indicated it was a Russian missile, but authorities now say they believe it came from Ukraine’s air defense system. 

Updated at 9:03 a.m.

Tags Andriy Yermak Odessa Poland Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict Russian war in Ukraine Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  3. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  4. Pelosi to ‘address her future’ amid questions on whether she’ll stay as ...
  5. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  6. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  7. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  8. Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson dies at 58
  9. Pence on Jan. 6 threats from Trump: ‘Forgiveness is not optional’
  10. Watch live: Pelosi to give speech from House floor amid questions about future
  11. The Memo: GOP at crossroads over Trump
  12. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  13. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  14. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  15. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  16. Putin’s swan song: ‘Cri-Me-A River’?
  17. Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
  18. Police warn of ongoing threat after University of Idaho slayings
Load more

Video

See all Video