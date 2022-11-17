trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Myanmar frees US citizen as part of mass prisoner release

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 11:18 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 11:18 AM ET

Myanmar authorities announced on Thursday that they are releasing an American citizen along with three other international detainees as part of a mass prisoner amnesty program. 

U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo — along with Australian economist Sean Turnell, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman — were among the 5,774 prisoners being released by the military junta. 

Kyaw Htay Oo, a Myanmar native who returned back to his home country in 2017, was arrested and jailed last year on terrorism charges. 

Among the thousands of prisoners being released are 11 Myanmar celebrities and Kyaw Tint Swe, a former state minister and a close aide to former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for charges brought by the junta, according to Reuters

Myanmar state media reported that the four foreigners were given amnesty due to their “relationship with other countries and also for humanitarian purposes” and were asked to leave the country upon release, Reuters reported. 

Turnell and Bowman flew out of the county after being released and were expected to land in Thailand. 

Myanmar’s military staged a coup in February 2021 and has since carried out mass detention of critics, killed hundreds of protesters and spurred the mass displacement of citizens. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in the coup, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison on spurious charges.

The Department of Homeland Security announced in September that it had extended its Temporary Protected Status for Myanmar residents who fled to the U.S. due to the military coup for a three-year period. 

In a statement Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded the news of Kyaw Htay Oo’s release from Myanmar, saying that the administration would “continue to call for the release of the many thousands of political prisoners who remain” in the country. 

“The safety and security of Americans worldwide is one of my highest priorities as Secretary of State, and we will never stop working to secure the release of U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” Blinken said in his statement. 

The Associated Press contributed with this report

Tags Antony Blinken Aung San Suu Kyi Burma Myanmar Department of Homeland Security Kyaw Htay Oo Military coup myanmar junta prisoner exchange U.S. Department of State

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  3. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  4. The Memo: GOP at crossroads over Trump
  5. Pelosi to ‘address her future’ amid questions on whether she’ll stay as ...
  6. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  7. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  8. New CNN chief: ‘We are not going to be a 24/7 Trump news network’
  9. Here’s hoping Trump doesn’t get the last laugh
  10. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  11. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  12. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  13. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  14. Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson dies at 58
  15. Pence on Jan. 6 threats from Trump: ‘Forgiveness is not optional’
  16. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  17. Republican Arkansas governor ‘seriously’ mulling 2024 White House bid
  18. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
Load more

Video

See all Video