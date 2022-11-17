trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 6:21 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/17/22 6:21 PM ET
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony after her appeal against a drug conviction was rejected last month, he attorneys and agent said Thursday.

“We can confirm that Brittney began serving her sentence at IK-2 in Mordovia. We visited her early this week,” Griner’s attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment. Considering that this is a very challenging period for her, there will be no further comments from us.”

Female Penal Colony IK-2 is located in in the town of Yavas in the Mordovia region, about 300 mile from Moscow, where Griner was arrested and convicted.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been detained in Moscow since February, following her arrest at an airport in the capital for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges, just days after the Kremlin began its war in Ukraine. 

In a separate statement, Griner’s agent Lindsay Colas thanked the Biden administration and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson for their help and support throughout the ordeal. 

“Despite the fact she is alone and now nearing her ninth month in detention separated from her loved ones, she is trying to stay strong,” Colas said of Griner.

A Russian regional court in October denied Griner’s appeal to reduce or throw out her initial nine-year sentence, but lowered the athlete’s sentence to eight years, factoring in the time she served in pre-trial detention. 

In recent months, the Biden administration has made Griner’s case — along with that of detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whalen — one of its top priorities, saying that both individuals are wrongfully detained in the country. 

Tags Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Detainment Moscow Prison Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict WNBA

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  2. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  3. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  6. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  7. Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  10. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  11. Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here’s why you should be very ...
  12. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  13. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  14. Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  16. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  17. North Korea warns of ‘fiercer military’ response to US
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video