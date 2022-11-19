trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes first-ever public appearance during missile test

by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 9:28 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 9:28 AM ET
Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, and his daughter during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that his country has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made her first public appearance on Friday during an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. 

North Korean state media reported on Saturday that Kim watched the launch with his wife, their “beloved daughter” and other officials.

The United States and other world leaders condemned North Korea’s ICBM test as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. 

The launch occurred during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, where Vice President Harris was present. 

A major newspaper in North Korea, Rodong Sinmun, released photos of Kim watching the test with his daughter. Pictures also showed the daughter with her hair pulled back and wearing a white coat and red shoes as she walked with the North Korean leader by a large missile. 

North Korean media had not previously reported the daughter’s existence and did not mention her name or age. 

South Korean media has reported that Kim married in 2009 and has three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017. 

Kim has not publicly announced a potential successor for whenever his rule comes to an end, and analysts said the daughter could be a possibility, especially if Kim continues to bring her to these kinds of events.

Media reports widely speculated who could take over for Kim amid a disappearance from public view in 2020 when rumors surfaced about his health. Many indicated that Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, would become the leader if he was unable to continue. 

He eventually reemerged and has continued his 10-year rule that began following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags ICBM Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un daughter Kim Yo Jong North Korea North Korea missile tests

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  2. Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
  3. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  4. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  5. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  6. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  7. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  8. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  9. Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over ...
  10. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  11. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  12. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  13. Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed ...
  14. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  15. Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform
  16. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  17. Hogan blasts Trump, GOP leadership: ‘Excuses, lies and toxic politics will ...
  18. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
Load more

Video

See all Video