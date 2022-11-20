trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky says eastern Ukraine hit with 400 shelling incidents in single day

by Julia Mueller - 11/20/22 9:05 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/20/22 9:05 PM ET
Zelensky in Ukraine
AP/Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech to the media in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said eastern Ukraine was hit with nearly 400 shelling incidents on Sunday alone as Russia continues to pound the country.

“Although there are fewer attacks today due to the deterioration of the weather, the number of Russian shelling occasions remains, unfortunately, very high,” Zelensky said in his nightly address to Ukrainians. 

“As of now, there have been almost 400 shelling occasions in the east since the beginning of the day,” the president said. 

Zelensky said “the fiercest battles” are concentrated in the Donetsk region, and that Ukrainian forces are “little by little… moving forward with battles” in the Luhansk region. 

The regions are the easternmost in Ukraine, touching the Russian border. Russian President Vladimir Putin in September moved to annex Donetsk and Luhansk, along with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Zelensky also said Ukraine is “holding the line” in southern Ukraine, “consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers.” 

Moscow earlier this month withdrew troops from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, after months of occupation — a move that divided some Putin allies.

Experts have said Ukraine’s success in Kherson could allow both sides to refocus troops to the battles raging in the east.

“Russian forces are reportedly beginning to reinforce their positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, and eastern Zaporizhia oblasts with personnel from Kherson Oblast and mobilized servicemen,” the Institute for the Study of War wrote in an assessment on Saturday.

Putin moved to mobilize hundred of thousands of additional reserves in September, but it was expected to take months before those additional troops reached the front lines.

Ukraine was also hit over the weekend with apparent shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with experts from the United Nations nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency reporting they heard more than a dozen blasts near the plant. 

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the reports “extremely disturbing” and “completely unacceptable.”

Tags Rafael Grossi russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  3. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  4. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  5. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  6. Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County
  7. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  8. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  9. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  10. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  11. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  12. Democrats’ Christmas in November
  13. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  14. Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
  15. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  16. CBS News resumes Twitter activity after brief halt over Musk concerns
  17. Pence suggests DOJ didn’t try hard enough to get documents from Mar-a-Lago ...
  18. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
Load more

Video

See all Video