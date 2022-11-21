trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

FIFA quashes LGBTQ armband support at World Cup with yellow card threat

by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 12:25 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 12:25 PM ET
A giant inflateble copy of the trophy is displayed prior to the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Seven European teams competing at the FIFA World Cup scrapped plans to wear rainbow-printed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights, citing threats from FIFA to impose sanctions if the players went through with sporting the accessory.

The World Cup kicked off Sunday in the host country of Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal

The England, Germany, Demark, Switzerland, Wales, Belgium and the Netherlands national teams said in a joint statement that they abandoned their plan to wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands over concerns about the repercussions, according to Bloomberg and other outlets. 

FIFA rules dictate that players must wear only what is authorized as part of their team’s uniform — and FIFA has threatened to dole out yellow cards to players who shirk the rules and wear the armband, according to Reuters.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” the national teams said in a joint statement shared by ESPN.

The World Cup’s host country this year has spurred concerns for LGBTQ players and broader worries about Qatar’s human rights record. FIFA President Gianni Infantino hit back at critics in remarks at a press conference as the World Cup got underway.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker,” Infantino said, as reported in The Guardian

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated [against], to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied — because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian, so imagine,” Infantino said, later adding “I feel like a woman, too!”

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play their first match of the World Cup on Monday against Wales.

Tags 2022 World Cup FIFA FIFA World Cup Gianni Infantino LGBTQ World Cup

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  5. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  6. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  7. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  8. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  9. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  10. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  11. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  12. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  13. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  14. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  15. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  16. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  17. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  18. Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations
Load more

Video

See all Video