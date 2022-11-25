trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Probe into UK deputy premier grows after third formal complaint

by Jared Gans - 11/25/22 10:27 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/25/22 10:27 AM ET
Getty Images

An investigation into United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab expanded after a third formal complaint of bullying against him. 

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, the office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, told reporters at a briefing that Sunak has asked an investigator to add a third formal complaint against Raab pertaining to his conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union, which oversaw the U.K.’s process of leaving the EU before it was dissolved in 2020. 

The Guardian reported that officials received the complaint on Wednesday but said Sunak maintains confidence in Raab. The previous two complaints are related to his time as foreign secretary and justice secretary. 

BBC reported that Raab has denied all allegations of bullying, saying he “behaved professionally at all times” and looks forward to facing the complaints “transparently rather than dealing with anonymous comments in the media.” 

Raab asked Sunak to launch the investigation into his behavior last week, and the lawyer appointed to investigate is responsible for establishing the facts and will report to Sunak. 

Sunak will make the final decision on if Raab’s behavior violated code, according to the BBC. 

Raab served in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he was fired by Liz Truss, who served as prime minister for about a month and a half before she resigned last month. Raab was reappointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister in Sunak’s Cabinet and has been a close ally of the current prime minister. 

BBC reported that multiple private secretaries working in the private offices of government ministers have submitted complaints formally to U.K. government departments or are preparing complaints to be submitted.

Tags bullying Dominic Raab investigation Liz Truss UK deputy prime minister

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  2. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  7. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  8. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  9. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  10. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  11. Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday
  12. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  13. Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
  14. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  15. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  16. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  17. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  18. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video