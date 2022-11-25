trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Mexican President López Obrador say Biden will visit in January

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/25/22 1:01 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/25/22 1:01 PM ET
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Friday suggested President Biden will visit the country in early January.

López Obrador at a press conference indicated Biden will travel to the country on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 for a North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City which will include Canada.

The summit was previously slated for December, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated last month that plans were still in flux.

“We’re still working through plans for the next North Americans Leaders’ Summit and have no travel announcement to make at this time,” Jean-Pierre said on Oct. 18.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office for comment.

The three countries have made it a tradition for their leaders to meet in person for the summit annually, although the summits did not occur during the Trump administration.

Biden hosted Trudeau and López Obrador for the most recent summit last November, which was held in Washington, D.C.

López Obrador has regularly slighted the U.S. in various policy areas during his tenure, and Mexico in recent months sparred with the U.S. on energy policy.

In June, López Obrador boycotted the Summit of the Americas, which was hosted in Los Angeles, over the Biden administration’s refusal to invite the leaders of Cuba and Nicaragua as well as representatives of the Maduro government in Venezuela, which the United States does not recognize.

But the Mexican president the following month visited the White House for a bilateral meeting with Biden amid tensions on other issues, including migration and fentanyl. 

Vice President Harris also met with him during the trip, and Harris traveled to Mexico during her first foreign trip as vice president.

Tags AMLO Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden Joe Biden Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau Karine Jean-Pierre Mexico

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  2. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  3. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  4. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  5. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  6. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  7. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  8. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
  9. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  10. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  11. Man goes overboard from Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  14. Woman dies of hypothermia while hiking Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
  15. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  16. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  17. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  18. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
Load more

Video

See all Video