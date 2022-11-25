trending:

International

Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans

by Julia Shapero - 11/25/22 10:16 PM ET
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part of the commemorations marking the 104th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 in Paris,. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years.

Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1976, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

He will meet with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) to discuss climate issues and is reportedly set to announce a fund to support French language education in American schools, per Le Figaro.

Macron will also take a tour of New Orleans’s famous French Quarter.

His first two days in the U.S. will spent in Washington, meeting with President Biden, Vice President Harris and other top officials.

Macron last paid a visit to the U.S. in 2018 during former President Trump’s administration.

