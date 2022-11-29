trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US providing $53M to help restore Ukraine power grid

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/29/22 3:42 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/29/22 3:42 PM ET
Antony Blinken
AP/Anupam Nath
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to reporters during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The U.S. has announced plans to provide $53 million to Ukraine to help restore the country’s energy infrastructure amid repeated missile attacks from Russian armed forces. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and G7+ members on Tuesday, saying that the latest equipment will be delivered on an emergency basis to help Ukrainian residents persevere throughout the winter season. 

The latest supply package from the U.S. will include key equipment such as distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors and vehicles. 

The latest aid package comes as Russian forces have focused aerial missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as Moscow’s war on the neighboring country progresses into its tenth month.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said last week that Russia’s airstrikes on energy infrastructure resulted in residents losing electricity all over the country and caused temporary blackouts at power plants. 

Ukrainian officials said last Friday that three nuclear power plants were online again after being shut down by such Russian attacks. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company, also said on Sunday that Ukrainian officials are seeing signs that Russian forces may retreat from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, a key nuclear plant that has been the target of Russian shelling for months. 

The additional assistance follows a similar investment the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced last month, which includes $55 million to support repairs and maintenance of equipment such as generators and pipes that were damaged or destroyed by Russia’s attacks in an effort to restore heat to residential areas, homes and business in the country.  

“We will continue to identify additional support with allies and partners, and we are also helping to devise long-term solutions for grid restoration and repair, along with our assistance for Ukraine’s effort to advance the energy transition and build an energy system decoupled from Russian energy,” the Department of State said in a statement.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken NATO Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict Secretary of State Ukraine United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  6. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
  7. McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
  8. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. Press: Guess who’s coming to dinner at Mar-a-Lago
  11. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  12. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  13. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  16. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  17. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  18. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
Load more

Video

See all Video