trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Blinken labels Russian attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure ‘barbaric’

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/30/22 12:27 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/30/22 12:27 PM ET
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Blinken condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying as NATO scrambled Wednesday to scrape up replacement electrical gear that Russia had turned its war machine to strikes aiming to “turn off the heat…so that civilians suffer.”(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called recent barrages of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “barbaric” on Wednesday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “freeze and starve Ukrainians.”

Ukraine says Russia has stepped up its attacks against energy infrastructure targets in recent weeks, leading to rolling blackouts across the country and leaving many residents without heat and water as freezing winter temperatures set in.

“Heat, water, electricity — for children, for the elderly, for the sick — these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard,”  Blinken said in Romania while attending a NATO foreign minister meeting.

“This brutalization of Ukraine’s people is barbaric,” Blinken continued. “We are clear-eyed about the difficult winter that lies ahead. We know President Putin’s playbook: freeze and starve Ukrainians, force them from their homes, drive up energy, food and other household costs, not only across Europe but around the world, and then try to splinter our coalition.”

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company, indicated on Wednesday that the country was producing enough electricity to meet only 73 percent of consumption needs.

“Generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will make it possible to slightly reduce the deficit in the power system,” the company wrote on Telegram.

The figure marks an improvement from one week ago, when the vast majority of customers’ power was knocked out after a barrage of Russian strikes.

Blinken on Tuesday announced the U.S. will provide $53 million to help Ukraine restore its energy grid after the country warned it was running out of supplies to make repairs. 

“President Putin thinks that if he can just raise the costs high enough, the world will abandon Ukraine, that we’ll leave them to fend for themselves,” Blinken said on Wednesday. “His strategy has not and will not work. We will continue to prove him wrong.”

When asked how U.S. officials will prevent Russia from destroying the new equipment, which will include transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters and other technologies, Blinken said the Pentagon was working to ensure the process does not keep “repeating itself.”

The strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks have occurred in cities across the country, causing destruction and fatalities far from the front lines, like the capital of Kyiv.

“A part of this is making sure that not only are we getting Ukraine the weapons that it continues to need to defend itself and ward off the Russian aggression, but that some of that is used in a very deliberate way to, as best as possible, protect the energy infrastructure,” Blinken said.

Tags Antony Blinken Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  4. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  5. Buckingham Palace insider resigns after racist comments
  6. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  7. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  8. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  9. CNN announces layoffs amid difficult year
  10. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  11. Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
  12. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  13. Why the GOP oversight agenda in the new Congress likely will backfire
  14. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  15. San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
  16. Senate GOP battles over spending strategy
  17. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  18. Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation
Load more

Video

See all Video