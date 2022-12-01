Biden has ‘no immediate plans’ to contact Putin

President Biden on Thursday said he has no plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin unless it is to discuss ways for Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.

“I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” Biden said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Mr. Putin is — let me choose my words very carefully. I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war,” Biden continued. “He hasn’t done that yet. If that’s the case, in consultation with my NATO friends, I’ll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn’t done that yet.”

Biden condemned Putin’s actions since launching an invasion of Ukraine in February, including Russia’s targeting of civilian infrastructure, leading to bombings and military operations that have killed Ukrainian women and children.

Both Biden and Macron reiterated their support for Ukraine’s war effort, saying that victory for Ukraine in the war represents a victory for democratic values both domestically and abroad.

“We must support the Ukrainian people. The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension,” Biden said.

Biden has been consistent in saying he has no intention of meeting with Putin amid the war in Ukraine, even amid U.S. concerns about detained Americans like Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and talks over a nuclear arms treaty.

The two men last spoke in February, when the White House correctly warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.