trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Biden has ‘no immediate plans’ to contact Putin

by Brett Samuels - 12/01/22 2:20 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 12/01/22 2:20 PM ET
President Biden welcomes Emmanuel French President Macron to the White House.
Greg Nash
President Biden welcomes Emmanuel French President Macron to the White House.

President Biden on Thursday said he has no plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin unless it is to discuss ways for Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine. 

“I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” Biden said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

“Mr. Putin is — let me choose my words very carefully. I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war,” Biden continued. “He hasn’t done that yet. If that’s the case, in consultation with my NATO friends, I’ll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn’t done that yet.” 

Biden condemned Putin’s actions since launching an invasion of Ukraine in February, including Russia’s targeting of civilian infrastructure, leading to bombings and military operations that have killed Ukrainian women and children. 

Both Biden and Macron reiterated their support for Ukraine’s war effort, saying that victory for Ukraine in the war represents a victory for democratic values both domestically and abroad. 

“We must support the Ukrainian people. The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension,” Biden said. 

Biden has been consistent in saying he has no intention of meeting with Putin amid the war in Ukraine, even amid U.S. concerns about detained Americans like Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and talks over a nuclear arms treaty. 

The two men last spoke in February, when the White House correctly warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. 

Tags Biden Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  3. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  4. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  5. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  6. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  7. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  8. Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  10. FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ...
  11. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  12. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  13. Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison
  14. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  15. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  16. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  17. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  18. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
Load more

Video

See all Video