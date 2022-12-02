trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Snowden swears allegiance to Russia, receives passport: lawyer

by Jared Gans - 12/02/22 2:41 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/02/22 2:41 PM ET
Former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden appears virtually during the “Belmarsh Tribunal” at Church House in London, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, who received international attention after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, has sworn his allegiance to Russia, where he has been living in exile since 2013, state media reported Friday. 

Snowden attorney Anatoly Kucherena confirmed the news to the state-run media outlet TASS, saying his client had been granted a Russian passport.

Kucherena said he had seen Snowden the previous day and he was doing well. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Snowden citizenship in September; the Russian government had given him permanent residency in 2020. Snowden said at the time that he would work to maintain dual U.S.-Russian citizenship and not renounce his U.S. passport. 

Kucherena told TASS that Snowden’s wife, Lindsey Mills, is currently applying for Russian citizenship as well.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that Kucherena said Snowden is grateful that he is now a full-fledged citizen. Kucherena said that Snowden can no longer be extradited to a foreign state. 

Snowden has been vocally critical about U.S. policies on Twitter but mostly quiet about Russia’s widely denounced invasion of Ukraine this year. He lives in Moscow with Mills and their two children.

Tags Edward Snowden Edward Snowden Lindsey Mills russia Russian passport

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  2. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  3. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  4. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  5. Why are so many people sick right now?
  6. Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing ...
  7. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  8. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  9. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
  10. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  11. House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership
  12. Top Republican accuses Biden administration of ‘unlawful’ stonewalling of ...
  13. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  14. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  15. Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy
  16. In college admissions, ‘test-optional’ is the new normal
  17. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  18. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
Load more

Video

See all Video