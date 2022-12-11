trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

China working to strengthen hospitals amid surge in COVID cases

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/11/22 7:40 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/11/22 7:40 AM ET
A man wearing a mask talks on his phone near signs directing visitors to the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A cabinet meeting in China called for the “full mobilization” of hospitals as the country eases its pandemic restrictions, The Associated Press reported.

Citing state media, the AP reported that a Thursday cabinet meeting called for increasing drug supplies and adding hospital staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness.”

In the western province of Shaanxi, officials have set aside 22,000 hospital beds and are ready to increase their intensive care unit capacity by 20 percent.

The efforts follow nearly three years of a strict “zero-COVID” policy, with China now signaling a shift in its virus strategy. 

Last week, officials rolled back regular mandatory testing and eased lockdown requirements when a positive case is identified.

Officials were instructed to keep track of the health of all residents aged 65 and older.

Infected people who are asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms should be treated at home to leave beds for patients with more severe cases, according to new government guidelines published on Thursday, state media reported.

The changes came after protests erupted in cities across China, a rare show of defiance against Xi Jinping, China’s paramount leader, and the Chinese Communist Party.

The protesters took to the streets after some blamed the government’s strict COVID-19 mitigation for hindering the emergency response to a deadly apartment fire in the city of Urumqi that killed 10 people.

China in recent weeks has seen elevated case levels that days ago surpassed previous records. 

Daily cases have fallen from a daily average of roughly 40,000 cases seen earlier this month, but the fall in the official figures comes as mandatory testing that covers a large share of the population ends, with hospitals gearing up for a wave of cases.

Tags China COVID-19

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  2. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  3. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  4. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  5. American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’
  6. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  7. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  8. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  9. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  10. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  11. Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinformation: ‘I ...
  12. Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
  13. RNC chief: GOP can’t ‘do an ostrich method’ on abortion and ‘pretend ...
  14. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  15. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  16. Lockerbie bomb suspect in US custody, officials say
  17. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  18. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
Load more

Video

See all Video