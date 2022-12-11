trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  

by Julia Mueller - 12/11/22 7:40 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/11/22 7:40 PM ET
Former President Trump speaks at an event
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Former President Trump speaks at an event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House.

“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan. I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals,” Trump said on Truth Social. 

Bout was released last week in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent about 10 months in Russian custody.  

Trump criticized the deal soon after news broke of Griner’s release, saying Whelan should have been freed instead.

The Biden administration has said Russia was unwilling to include Whelan in a swap for Bout.

Trump said Sunday that, although he turned down the deal with Moscow, he “would have gotten Paul out,” though didn’t explain why he wasn’t able to do so.

“The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn’t have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out , fast!” Trump said.  

Former Trump White House national security official Fiona Hill said Sunday that the deal to swap Bout for Whelan was a possibility while Trump was in office.

“At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for also Paul Whelan. He was not particularly interested in Paul’s case in the way that one would have thought he would be,” Hill said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan. 

David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, has also accused the Trump administration of not appearing “interested in” the case.  

“I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,” David Whelan said Saturday on MSNBC.

“The Biden administration is much more engaged in wrongful detentions,” he added.  

Tags Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Donald Trump Fiona Hill Moscow Paul Whelan Paul Whelan Prisoner exchange prisoner swap russia

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  2. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  3. The Trump campaign that isn't
  4. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  5. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  6. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  7. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  8. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  9. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  10. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  11. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  12. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  13. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  14. NASA will name Artemis II crew in early 2023
  15. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  16. Tester won’t commit to running for reelection in 2024
  17. Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?
  18. Former US attorney says a criminal referral from Jan. 6 panel is ‘largely ...
Load more

Video

See all Video