Zelensky thanks Biden for ‘unprecedented’ support in latest call  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked President Biden for “unprecedented” support the U.S. has provided as the country’s fight against Russia enters the rough winter months.

“I had a phone call with U.S. President Joseph Biden and thanked for the unprecedented defense and financial assistance that the U.S. provides to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a post on his Telegram account.

“This not only helps succeed on the battlefield, but also maintains the stability of the Ukrainian economy.”

The Ukrainian president also thanked the U.S. for aid to restore Ukraine’s battered energy system and “emphasized the importance” of shoring up Ukrainian air defense.

A readout of the call from the White House said Biden affirmed the U.S. is prioritizing support for the air defense and highlighted the latest $275 million in weapons, ammunition and other equipment the Pentagon has announced for Ukraine.

Biden also reportedly drew attention to the $53 billion investment to support Ukraine’s energy system as Russia targets the country’s power grid.

The U.S. has now sent nearly $20 billion to aid Ukraine since the start of the war in February.

NBC News reported back in October that Biden lost his temper on a call with Zelensky, when Biden said the U.S. would send $1 billion in aid and the Ukrainian president responded with additional requests. Biden reportedly told Zelensky he could do to be more grateful for U.S. support.

“A fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I expressed gratitude for another security package,” Zelensky said on Twitter after the latest call.

“We discussed further defense cooperation, protection and maintenance of our energy sector. Coordinated positions on the eve of the #G7 online summit. America’s leadership remains steadfast!”

Zelensky also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday, according to his office.

“Next week will be important in this regard,” Zelensky said in his nightly address, noting the G7 summit and a conference in France would focus attention on “the recovery and resilience of Ukraine in the winter.”

“We are preparing for participation and expecting important results,” he added.