Iran executes second person linked to protests

Iran has executed a second person who joined in on mass protests sweeping the country.

The Mizan News Agency, which is run by Iran’s judiciary, posted photos of the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, who was publicly hanged from a construction crane after he allegedly killed two security force members and injured four others during the protests.

Mass demonstrations have swept Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September in the custody of the country’s morality police, who detained her for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, and the protests have grown into rare calls for the downfall of the government.

Rahnavard is at least the second person to have been sentenced to death by the judiciary, the latest sign of Tehran’s efforts to suppress the demonstrations, although the number is believed to be higher.

Activist groups suggest hundreds have been killed in connection with the demonstrations, and thousands others are thought to have been arrested.

Rahnavard allegedly attacked security forces with a knife during demonstrations in the city of Mashhad on Nov. 26 and was arrested two days later, according to Mizan.

The report alleged Rahnavard was sentenced after he confessed to the crime and expressed regret for it, although human rights experts have condemned the court’s trials.

Masshad’s Revolutionary Court convicted Rahnavard on the charge of “moharebeh,” which translates to “waging war against God.”

Photos posted by Mizan show crowds behind barriers surrounding the site of Rahnavard’s execution.

The United Nations indicates Iran has sentenced to death 12 others charged with moharebeh, also condemning last week’s execution of Mohsen Shekari, who was hanged in connection with demonstrations.



“Executions following unfair trials constitute an arbitrary deprivation of life,” experts affiliated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a joint statement last week demanding a moratorium on executions in Iran.