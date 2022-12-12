trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Iran executes second person linked to protests

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/12/22 9:44 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/12/22 9:44 AM ET
Iran protests
Associated Press
In this Sept. 21, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran. The regime cut Iranians’ access to Instagram, one of the few Western social media platforms still available in the country, following days of mass protests.

Iran has executed a second person who joined in on mass protests sweeping the country.

The Mizan News Agency, which is run by Iran’s judiciary, posted photos of the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, who was publicly hanged from a construction crane after he allegedly killed two security force members and injured four others during the protests.

Mass demonstrations have swept Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September in the custody of the country’s morality police, who detained her for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, and the protests have grown into rare calls for the downfall of the government.

Rahnavard is at least the second person to have been sentenced to death by the judiciary, the latest sign of Tehran’s efforts to suppress the demonstrations, although the number is believed to be higher.

Activist groups suggest hundreds have been killed in connection with the demonstrations, and thousands others are thought to have been arrested.

Rahnavard allegedly attacked security forces with a knife during demonstrations in the city of Mashhad on Nov. 26 and was arrested two days later, according to Mizan. 

The report alleged Rahnavard was sentenced after he confessed to the crime and expressed regret for it, although human rights experts have condemned the court’s trials.

Masshad’s Revolutionary Court convicted Rahnavard on the charge of “moharebeh,” which translates to “waging war against God.”

Photos posted by Mizan show crowds behind barriers surrounding the site of Rahnavard’s execution.

The United Nations indicates Iran has sentenced to death 12 others charged with moharebeh, also condemning last week’s execution of Mohsen Shekari, who was hanged in connection with demonstrations.

“Executions following unfair trials constitute an arbitrary deprivation of life,” experts affiliated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a joint statement last week demanding a moratorium on executions in Iran.

Tags execution Iran Iran protests

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. 3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals
  4. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  5. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  6. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  7. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  8. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  9. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  11. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  12. Federal scientists make carbon-free energy breakthrough with nuclear fusion ...
  13. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  14. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress is running out of time for big fiscal ...
  16. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  17. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  18. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
Load more

Video

See all Video