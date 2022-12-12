trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

WNBA player says she won’t play abroad after Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/12/22 7:53 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/12/22 7:53 PM ET
AP-Rick Scuteri
Carly Givens of Phoenix shows support for Brittney Griner, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner was released from a Russian prison in a prisoner swap earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

WNBA player Napheesa Collier said on Monday that she doesn’t plan to play overseas for the foreseeable future in the aftermath of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s recent detention in Russia. 

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Collier, who plays for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, said that “it’s really scary” for players to compete overseas due to the different laws and measures they have to follow outside the U.S. 

Collier, Griner and other WNBA players have competed in different professional basketball leagues overseas during the offseason to secure more lucrative contracts.

According to Yahoo Sports, Collier, a former standout at the University of Connecticut, spent her 2021 offseason playing for Lattes Montpellier in France’s professional women’s basketball league. 

“It’s really scary. You really have to evaluate, anyone who wants to go overseas, what it’s going to look like,” Collier, who was alongside Washington Mystics player Elizabeth Williams, told “CNN This Morning.” “We’re in a big market also, like a lot of money to be had there. But you have to look at — their rules are a lot different than ours, their laws.” 

“For me, it’s just not worth it. It’s not the same for every player,” Collier added, noting that playing in the states full time is a better option for her since she has a family.

Collier’s remarks come after President Biden announced last week that the U.S. had secured the release of Griner from Russia after she was detained in the country for nearly 10 months. 

Griner, who plays professionally for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was serving a sentence at a Russian penal colony after being found guilty of possessing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February. 

Many Republicans criticized the Biden administration’s deal with Russia to free the 32-year-old basketball star, citing their concerns about exchanging notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to bring Griner home.

Tags Biden Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Brittney Griner detention CNN CNN This Morning Elizabeth Williams Napheesa Collier Paul Whalen Russia The Biden Administration Viktor Bout WNBA WNBA

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  7. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  8. Manchin says he has no intention of leaving Democratic Party
  9. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  10. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  11. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  12. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
  13. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  14. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  15. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  16. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  17. Court: Catholic providers can’t be forced to provide gender transition care
  18. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Load more

Video

See all Video