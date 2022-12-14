trending:

International

Ukraine says Kyiv targeted in Russian drone attack

by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 8:01 AM ET
FILE – This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. Ukraine’s military claimed on Sept. 13, 2022, for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield. Russia’s unleashing of successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine has multiple aims — take out key targets, crush morale and ultimately drain the enemy’s war chest and weapons trying to defend against them as the conflict evolves into a longer war of attrition. (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP, File)

Ukraine has stopped a Russian drone attack directed at the capital Kyiv as it shot down 13 drones on Wednesday, avoiding any casualties.

The Ukrainian defense ministry said in a Telegram post that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones known as Shahed 131 and Shahed 136. It said the drones came in from Ukraine’s eastern coast by the Sea of Azov and radar detected them as they were approaching.

The ministry said anti-aircraft missiles and other weapons from Ukraine’s Air Force shot the drones down.

The Associated Press reported that wreckage from the downed drones damaged five buildings, but Kyiv remained mostly calm after the attack finished. Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram that the strike came in two waves.

Russia has repeatedly hit Ukraine with drone attacks as the war has continued, increasingly turning to Iran for drones as its own supplies have dwindled throughout the conflict.

An updated analysis from the think tank Institute for the Study of War from Saturday found that Russia is deploying a “significantly higher number” of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure than it did in prior weeks.

The Ukrainian Air Force command said on Saturday that Russia launched 15 attacks using the same drones that were apparently used in the Wednesday attack, targeting infrastructure in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Iran has denied being directly involved in the conflict and has claimed neutrality, but it has increased its ties to Russia throughout the war. The two countries reportedly finalized an agreement last month to produce hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian territory, with production scheduled to begin within months.

Iran has admitted to supplying Russia with drones but said the transfers occurred before the war started and that it did not know how the drones would be used.

Tags Iranian drones Kyiv Russia-Ukraine war Russian drones Ukraine Defense Ministry

