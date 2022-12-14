trending:

International

Thomas-Greenfield to lead US delegation to World Cup closing ceremony

by Brad Dress - 12/14/22 8:57 PM ET
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to the media during her visit to the UNICEF facility in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

The White House announced on Wednesday a U.S. delegation headed by Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to Qatar for the closing ceremony of the World Cup.

Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will travel with five other public officials to Doha on Dec. 18.

The delegation includes Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar; Amanda Mansour, a special assistant to the president and a senior official with the National Security Council; and Claudio Reyna, a former professional soccer player.

Also joining are Reps. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), who are both co-chairs of the Congressional Soccer Caucus.

The delegation will head to Qatar on Sunday, when the last match between the World Cup finalists is expected before a closing ceremony with featured artists and celebrations at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Qatar for the World Cup’s opening ceremony in November.

Qatar is a vital partner for the U.S. in the Middle East and hosts a number of American troops, but the nation has come under increased scrutiny in recent years for its treatment of migrant workers and of LGBTQ people.

The Netherlands defeated the U.S. and eliminated the American team from the tournament earlier this month.

In 2014, the Obama administration sent then-Vice President Joe Biden to Brazil for the World Cup’s festivities.

