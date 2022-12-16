FIFA denies Zelensky’s request to address World Cup final with message of peace: report

FIFA reportedly denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace during the World Cup final on Sunday, according to CNN.

Zelensky’s office had reportedly asked soccer’s international governing body to share a video with fans before Sunday’s game between Argentina and France but was rebuffed.

FIFA has gone to great lengths to avoid any political statements at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a difficult task in the wake of backlash against the host country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

Seven European countries had initially planned to wear OneLove antidiscrimination armbands while playing to show support for the LGBTQ community but backed down in the face of sanctions from FIFA. However, German players protested the decision in their opening match by covering their mouths for a team photo.

England’s and Germany’s soccer associations have also said they are considering legal action against FIFA over the armband decision.

Prior to the World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino lashed out at Western countries for their criticism of the organization and Qatar, criticizing them for their “moral lesson giving” and “hypocrisy.”

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.