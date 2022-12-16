trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

FIFA denies Zelensky’s request to address World Cup final with message of peace: report

by Julia Shapero - 12/16/22 10:30 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/16/22 10:30 AM ET
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a press conference Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FIFA reportedly denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace during the World Cup final on Sunday, according to CNN.

Zelensky’s office had reportedly asked soccer’s international governing body to share a video with fans before Sunday’s game between Argentina and France but was rebuffed.

FIFA has gone to great lengths to avoid any political statements at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a difficult task in the wake of backlash against the host country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

Seven European countries had initially planned to wear OneLove antidiscrimination armbands while playing to show support for the LGBTQ community but backed down in the face of sanctions from FIFA. However, German players protested the decision in their opening match by covering their mouths for a team photo.

England’s and Germany’s soccer associations have also said they are considering legal action against FIFA over the armband decision.

Prior to the World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino lashed out at Western countries for their criticism of the organization and Qatar, criticizing them for their “moral lesson giving” and “hypocrisy.”

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags 2022 World Cup FIFA Qatar ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky World Cup

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  3. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  4. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  5. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  8. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  9. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  10. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government shutdown averted as Senate passes ...
  12. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  13. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  14. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  15. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  16. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  17. Madison Cawthorn sued by own lawyers over $193K unpaid legal fees
  18. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Load more

Video

See all Video