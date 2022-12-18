Retired US military leaders urge Congress to help Afghans at risk of deportation  

A group of former U.S. military leaders are urging Congress to help Afghan evacuees vulnerable to deportation by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act as part of the omnibus government funding bill.

“We are convinced that the Afghan Adjustment Act furthers the national security interests of the United States. It is also a moral imperative,” wrote three former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, among others, in an open letter organized by #AfghanEvac, a group calling for the U.S. to fulfill its obligations to its Afghan allies.

The bipartisan bill would open up a pathway for evacuees who left Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal more than a year ago to apply to become legal permanent residents — alleviating the legal limbo many have faced after their relocation to the U.S.

The act would implement strict vetting for Afghans through the immigration system, and carve out a specific path for “close Afghan allies, such as Afghan Special Forces,

Afghan Air Force, intelligence officials, and female members of Afghan security forces,” the letter reads.

“These were among our closest allies. They sacrificed greatly for our common cause, yet

are unable to access protection. They are also under the most danger from the Taliban

regime which actively hunts them.”

The Taliban took control of the country after the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, and the U.S. engaged in evacuation efforts to help Afghan allies flee the ensuing instability.

“Congress must act now,” the letter reads, urging lawmakers to include the measure in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending bill.

If the provisions aren’t enacted, the U.S. “will be less secure” and the country’s immigration system will be “less capable,” the former military leaders argue.

“As military professionals, it was and remains our duty to prepare for future conflicts. We assure you that in any such conflict, potential allies will remember what happens now with our Afghan allies. If we claim to support the troops and want to enable their success in wartime, we must keep our commitments today. The AAA will go a long way,” the letter reads.

CNN first reported on the letter.