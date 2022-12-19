trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin arrives in Belarus as Lukashenko warns of ‘escalating’ situation

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/19/22 9:46 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/19/22 9:46 AM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Belarus for his first visit to the country in three years to meet with his counterpart.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday ahead of an expected meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The two leaders “will discuss key aspects of the further development of Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on the integration within the Union State, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda,” the Kremlin said.

Ahead of the meeting, Lukashenko struck a defiant tone by indicating the situation was “escalating” and stressing his country’s sovereignty amid growing concerns that Belarus could be pulled into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I would like to emphasize this feature once again: no one, except us, governs Belarus. These are our functions under the Constitution, including mine. We are implementing these functions,” Lukashenko said on Friday.

Belarus aided Moscow early in the war by serving as a staging ground for Russian troops, and in October Belarus deployed thousands of troops in joint military drills with Russia.

That step renewed fears that Belarus could inject its forces into Ukraine, but Lukashenko has resisted doing so thus far.

Lukashenko on Friday indicated the main topic of his meeting with Putin would center on economics, although he acknowledged the two leaders will also discuss defense and security in the region.

Russia in recent weeks has increasingly taken aim at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including launching one of the biggest waves of strikes on Friday.

Ukrainian officials said the capital city of Kyiv suffered additional strikes early Monday morning, although those explosions appeared to cause no fatalities despite causing damage to critical infrastructure.

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarus Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  2. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  3. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  4. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  5. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  6. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  7. 11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
  8. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  9. Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
  10. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  11. Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week
  12. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  13. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  14. Trump calls Jan. 6 panel members ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’ ahead of Monday ...
  15. Kissinger proposes roadmap for talks to end Russia-Ukraine war
  16. What’s next after the nuclear fusion breakthrough?
  17. Putin arrives in Belarus as Lukashenko warns of ‘escalating’ situation
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Jan. 6 panel to dominate this week
Load more

Video

See all Video